CALLS FOR NIGHT-OPERABLE FIRE CHOPPERS News Today 입력 2023.04.18 (15:10)

[Anchor Lead]



As the frequency and scale of wildfires increase due to climate change, many are calling for a re-evaluation of the wildfire suppression system. Firefighting helicopters, which play a crucial role in initial suppression, are unable to fly during strong winds or at night, highlighting the need for new measures.



[Pkg]



The wildfires that started in Gyeongpo-dong in Gangneung burned an area equivalent to 530 football fields. It also destroyed houses and tourist accommodations and killed one person. Due to strong winds blowing 30 meters per second, the fires could not be contained in the initial stages and the damage grew more serious.



[Soundbite] Ahn Chan-gak(Eastern Regional office of Forest Service(April 12)) : "Firefighting helicopters are the most crucial in containing fires in the initial stages. They could not be dispatched this time due to strong gusts."



Firefighting helicopters remain grounded due to strong winds. They also cannot be dispatched at night. The Korea Forest Service deployed helicopters nearly 1,800 times to put out fires over the past three years. But they were mobilized for just two nighttime operations. It is hard for helicopter pilots to secure a clear view and check for obstacles at night.



[Soundbite] Hyun Yeong-bu(‘Surion’ Helicopter pilot, Korea Forest Service) : "Viewing angle decreases from 120 degrees to 40 degrees when I use night vision goggle. It is the most dangerous when approaching the fire to drop water."



The Korea Forest Service has only one Surion firefighting helicopter that is operable at night. But when winds blow at a speed of over 10 meters per second, it cannot fly for nighttime operations due to safety issues. This is why there are calls for introducing planed-shaped, fixed-wing helicopters, instead of rotary-wing models.



[Soundbite] Oh Yeong-hwan(Democratic Party) : "Fixed-wing helicopters are less affected by weather conditions. They can operate at night and carry more water."



However, it is not easy to introduce fixed-wing helicopters, since it costs seven billion won a month to rent one. Wildfires in Korea are increasing in number and size amid climate change, highlighting the need to address the issue with a new approach.

