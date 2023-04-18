JEJU HORSES RETURN TO SPRING MOUNTAIN News Today 입력 2023.04.18 (15:10) 수정 2023.04.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Horses grazing freely on the green meadow and running around is what comes to our minds when we think of Jejudo Island. With the arrival of spring, the natural monument Jeju horses have left the stable where they spent the winter and returned to the Hallasan meadow.



[Pkg]



Operated by the Jeju Livestock Development Agency, this paddock is located at 300 meters above sea level. A dozen horses indigenous to Jeju Island, smaller than an average adult male, are loaded on to a truck. After a 30-minute drive, they arrive in grassland at an altitude of 700 meters above sea level on Hallasan Mountain. As soon as they are disembarked, the horses begin running freely across the field. They bask in the warm spring sunlight or roll around in the grass to take a dust bath. Sick of the hay provided throughout the winter season, the animals can now enjoy the fresh grass. Tourists naturally gravitate towards the picturesque scene. With big smiles on their faces, they take pictures to take the beautiful memories home.



[Soundbite] Hwang Young-ja(Goyang resident) : "I feel energetic and refreshed to see the horses on this vast field. It feels like spring is here."



The Jeju Livestock Development Agency looked after the native horses in indoor facilities during the winter due to the cold weather and snow. They have now returned to nature.



[Soundbite] Kim Kyung-nam(Jeju Livestock Development Agency) : "The horses spend winter down at the Livestock development agency, since snow piles up on this highland. They come back up here in spring. They are released in spring for new grass."



Some 70 Jeju horses have been released in the mountain this spring. The horses will live on the range until late October, presenting one of the ten most iconic, beautiful landscapes in Jeju. Tour guides are stationed at the horse range to help tourists better understand the native horses.

