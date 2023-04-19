기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
North Korean state media reported that Leader Kim Jong-un visited the National Aerospace Development Administration on April 18th and ordered the country's first military reconnaissance satellite to be launched as planned. According to the media reports, Leader Kim instructed that a committee be established and finalize the preparation so that the completed military reconnaissance satellite can be launched on time, implying that more satellite launches are on the way. The North Korean leader justified the existence of military satellites by claiming that the United States has deployed its nuclear aircraft carrier and other strategic equipment in and around the Korean Peninsula and turned South Korea into the outpost of invasion.
- N. KOREA TO LAUNCH RECON SATELLITE
입력 2023-04-19 15:07:31
수정2023-04-19 16:45:03
