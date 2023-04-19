“N. KOREAN MISSILE CAN REACH WASHINGTON” News Today 입력 2023.04.19 (15:07) 수정 2023.04.19 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The commander of U.S. Forces in South Korea has assessed that North Korea's increasingly sophisticated missile capabilities can now reach the U.S. mainland, even the capital, Washington. He also mentioned that the recently launched North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile using solid fuel would likely affect the United States' detection capabilities.



[Pkg]



Speaking during a U.S. House Armed Services Committee hearing, U.S. Forces Korea commander General Paul LaCamera assessed that North Korean missiles are capable of reaching the U.S. mainland and even the capital Washington D.C.



[Soundbite] Paul LaCamera(U.S. Forces Korea commander)



He said he sees missiles launched from land, compared to those fired from the sea or air, as the biggest threat and that response measures must focus on preventing the deployment of weapons the regime develops. He said that especially as the fuel injection time is much shorter for the solid fuel Hwasong-18 ICBM tested last Thursday, that inevitably affects U.S. capabilities to detect launch signs and issue warnings.



[Soundbite] Don Bacon(U.S. House Armed Services Committee)



[Soundbite] Paul LaCamera(U.S. Forces Korea commander)



This year alone, North Korea has already fired ballistic missiles nine times. The second in command in the North's military issued a warning toward the U.S., which led a UN Security Council meeting on the latest provocation. Washington stressed the need for a joint response against the North's nuclear threats during the G7 foreign ministers meeting.



[Soundbite] Antony Blinken(U.S. Secretary of State)



Washington reiterated that Pyongyang was supplying arms to Russia's war in Ukraine and labeled North Korea, along with China and Russia, as a key security threat.

