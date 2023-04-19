SIGNS OF GAESEONG COMPLEX IN OPERATION News Today 입력 2023.04.19 (15:07) 수정 2023.04.19 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



In relation to unauthorized usage of the Gaeseong Industrial Complex by North Korea, the South Korean government has revealed that more North Korean workers are commuting to the complex than before. Satellite imagery analysis also indicates that some factories appear to be actually operational.



[Pkg]



Amid signs indicating North Korea's illegal use of South Korean facilities at the Gaeseong Industrial Complex, a Unification Ministry official in Seoul confirmed that a larger number of North Koreans were reporting to work at the complex than before. The official however said it's difficult to disclose the names or the number of companies whose infrastructure was illegally used by the North. The official said the government was considering legal action to hold the North accountable for the infringement of South Korean firms' property rights and demand necessary compensation. The Gaeseong Complex was shut down in 2016 in the wake of Pyongyang's fourth nuclear test. However there have been growing signs of the regime illegally operating the complex. The South Korean government is also known to have mobilized its intel assets to keep tabs on movements of vehicles and personnel in and out of the complex as well as storage of supplies at the site. North Korea's illicit facility use was also captured on recent satellite imagery. Citing thermal infrared satellite images taken by Planet Labs in late February, Radio Free Asia said some factories inside the complex appeared to be in active operation. In the images which are highlighted in red for high-temperature areas and blue for low-temperature sites, four locations appeared as red. The four areas were found to be two electronic factories, one textile plant and a manufacturing plant.

SIGNS OF GAESEONG COMPLEX IN OPERATION

입력 2023-04-19 15:07:31 수정 2023-04-19 16:45:03 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



In relation to unauthorized usage of the Gaeseong Industrial Complex by North Korea, the South Korean government has revealed that more North Korean workers are commuting to the complex than before. Satellite imagery analysis also indicates that some factories appear to be actually operational.



[Pkg]



Amid signs indicating North Korea's illegal use of South Korean facilities at the Gaeseong Industrial Complex, a Unification Ministry official in Seoul confirmed that a larger number of North Koreans were reporting to work at the complex than before. The official however said it's difficult to disclose the names or the number of companies whose infrastructure was illegally used by the North. The official said the government was considering legal action to hold the North accountable for the infringement of South Korean firms' property rights and demand necessary compensation. The Gaeseong Complex was shut down in 2016 in the wake of Pyongyang's fourth nuclear test. However there have been growing signs of the regime illegally operating the complex. The South Korean government is also known to have mobilized its intel assets to keep tabs on movements of vehicles and personnel in and out of the complex as well as storage of supplies at the site. North Korea's illicit facility use was also captured on recent satellite imagery. Citing thermal infrared satellite images taken by Planet Labs in late February, Radio Free Asia said some factories inside the complex appeared to be in active operation. In the images which are highlighted in red for high-temperature areas and blue for low-temperature sites, four locations appeared as red. The four areas were found to be two electronic factories, one textile plant and a manufacturing plant.