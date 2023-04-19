WOES OVER INCHEON RENTAL SCAM DEEPEN News Today 입력 2023.04.19 (15:07) 수정 2023.04.19 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



At the end of last year, a rental fraud scandal erupted, resulting in three victims taking their own lives. All of them were from Michuhol-gu District in Incheon. All three victims had something in common. The homes they were renting had mortgages much higher than their deposits, making it difficult for them to receive relief through government measures. They were the ones pushed to the brink even among the rental fraud victims.



[Pkg]



The woman in her thirties who died on Monday first rented her apartment in 2019. She paid a deposit of 72 million won, but the apartment was already mortgaged for about 150 million won. The tenants were worried about their deposits although the collateral security made the rent lower than the going prices. But the scammers used that to put tenants' minds at ease.



[Soundbite] (Committee on rental scams in Michuhol-gu official(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "The lessor has the most cash in Incheon. Don't worry because he's paying back the money and there's not much left in the mortgage."



By the time she found out that all this was a scam, she had 90 million won tied down in the apartment. The expected winning bid was 120 million won when the apartment is put up for auction. She would have nothing left after paying off 150 million won in collateral.



[Soundbite] An Sang-mi(Committee on rental scams in Michuhol-gu Dist.) : "Collateral has top priority, so once an apartment is sold, the collateral is paid off first, leaving tenants with nothing."



Such apartment rental scams were what essentially killed a man in his 30s in February and a man in his 20s last Friday. They each had deposited 70 million won and 90 million won, respectively, while their apartments were mortgaged for 160 million won and 180 million won, respectively. When their apartments were put up for auction, the money would go toward paying off the mortgages and their deposits would be gone. They had no other means than to demand that the auctions be suspended until the government comes up with additional measures. The question is why so many victims were from Incheon's Michuhol-gu District. It seems to be due to a man surnamed Nam, who's been arrested for rental fraud in this area and appears to have built and rented out the buildings himself. Once the building is built, he could have put it up for collateral and paid for the construction.



[Soundbite] Kim Byung-ryeol(Committee on rental scams in Michuhol-gu Dist.) : "I don't know what to do. My house will be put up for auction in time. We live in darkness."



Nam, the so-called "Incheon Construction King", is on trial for using this method to embezzle 12.5 billion won in deposits from 161 tenants. The prosecution found that the victims of the Incheon rental scam grew to 700 and the amount of swindled money to 50 billion won.

