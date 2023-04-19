DEMAND FOR AT-HOME HOSPICE CARE RISING News Today 입력 2023.04.19 (15:07) 수정 2023.04.19 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



When reaching the end of life, elderly people prefer their homes as the place to pass away. However, the reality is that most pass away in hospitals or nursing facilities. We look into the cause and problem of final moments of life, where hope and reality are entirely different.



[Pkg]



Kang Sun-il has final-stage biliary tract cancer. Half a year ago he stopped hospital treatment and decided to spend his last days at home.



[Soundbite] Kang Sun-il(User of at-home hospice care) : "Being at home is always better. When I was hospitalized, I couldn't eat anything because of chemotherapy, but when I'm at home I can ask my wife to buy me snacks."



A doctor visits Kang twice a week to check on him.



[Soundbite] "How is your stomach? Does it still hurt slightly?"



Some 800 terminally ill patients receive health care support for at-home hospice care. That's just 0.2 percent of the annual number of deaths. Kang can spend the remainder of his life in the comfort of his home because his wife can take care of him.



[Soundbite] Ko Sun-ok(Patient's guardian) : "He uses a portable toilet, and everything feels more comfortable at home. We look forward to the doctor's visits twice a week."



A survey shows that Korean adults 65 and older would want to die at home, but in reality things are quite different. More than seven out of ten people die in medical facilities and only 16 percent pass away at home. The majority of people die in hospitals or nursing facilities because nursing terminally ill patients at home is not easy. Some prefer to relocate to a hospital right before passing away to spare their relatives the trouble of undergoing police investigation, which is required when someone dies at home.



[Soundbite] Eo Yu-gyeong(Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs) : "Demand for at-home hospice care is absolutely high. Community-based long-term care that can be received at home should be expanded as well."



Experts are calling for integrated community support so that at-home hospice care is no longer limited to terminally ill patients with certain diseases, like cancer, but instead is available for anyone who is in the final days of his or her life.

