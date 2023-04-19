POORLY BUILT BRIDGES SPARK CONCERNS News Today 입력 2023.04.19 (15:07) 수정 2023.04.19 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Jeongja Bridge in Bundang-gu District, which collapsed in an accident leaving one person dead and one seriously injured, had received a 'C' grade in inspections two years ago. As a result, concerns are being raised about the safety of bridges with even lower grades. KBS looked into the situation by investigating old bridges that can be seen in our neighborhoods.



[Pkg]



The second Nokcheon Bridge connects the capital region to Yangyang, Gangwon-do Province. Two years ago it received grade C in safety evaluations, like Jeongja Bridge in Bundang-gu District. A net has been installed below the bridge to catch falling parts. People and cars have no choice but to risk their safety when passing underneath the bridge.



[Soundbite] Cho Yun-jung(Local resident) : "One day something fell from the bridge with a thud. I stopped my car and saw it was a piece of concrete. It might have seriously hurt someone."



Despite complaints from the public, authorities just put up a written warning and installed a net.



[Soundbite] (Construction management official(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Construction is impossible in winter. We will review the papers and do something next week."



Some four thousand out of more than 31-thousand bridges nationwide have received grade C. 144 others are grades D and E. A grade D bridge is observed with an expert, but even at a glance it's easy to detect problems.



[Soundbite] Prof. Choi Myeong-ki(Korea Industrial Field Professor Group) : "It's a typical example of bending under heavy weight. When the upper part of the bridge pushes down, crevices appear in the lower part."



This bridge is to be demolished soon. But with no clear guidelines on when to remove substandard bridges, demolition is often delayed due to budget issues.



[Soundbite] (Seoul Metropolitan Gov’t official(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Things get delayed as we discuss them with outside experts. We aim to finish the design within this year."



[Soundbite] Prof. Choi Myeong-ki(Korea Industrial Field Professor Group) : "Parts that need to be repaired as soon as possible regardless of safety grades should be addressed immediately."



Experts say some 5,900 bridges that are more than 30 years old need to be repaired on a regular basis regardless of their safety grades.

