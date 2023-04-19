DRONES AFFECT FLIGHTS AT JEJU AIRPORT News Today 입력 2023.04.19 (15:07) 수정 2023.04.19 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



An unidentified drone has appeared again at Jeju International Airport, the highest level of national importance facility. How could a drone enter the no-fly zone of the airport multiple times? We take a look.



[Pkg]



An object presumed to be a drone was detected at Jeju International Airport at around 2:20 p.m. Monday. This grounded flights from landing and departing for 16 minutes. How could a drone fly into a strictly guarded airport? In the case of regular drones, their flight would set off a no-fly zone alarm demanding the vehicle to land immediately. The drones can't even fly past a certain altitude. However, smaller toy drones do not trigger any such warning on no-fly areas. Drones equipped with GPS devices automatically identify restricted airspace and stop their flight. But those without GPS or related software are not under such control. Experts say drones with subpar GPS function are able to operate in no-fly zones but warn that they could cause various problems.



[Soundbite] Kim Yeong-ju(Jeju Drone Industry Association) : "If the signal is cut off from the controller, the drone flies until the battery lasts but there's no knowing where the drone will fly to."



Around 20% of commercially sold drones are believed to be incapable of recognizing no-fly areas.



[Soundbite] Park Seok-jong(Korea Drone Industry Association) : "We need regulations that only allow the sale of drones updated with no-fly zone features and are KC certified for electromagnetic waves."



With aerial vehicles continuously spotted at Jeju airport, a drone detection system, still in its trial stage, should also be enhanced accordingly.

