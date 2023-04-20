YOON HINTS AT MILITARY AID FOR UKRAINE News Today 입력 2023.04.20 (15:03) 수정 2023.04.20 (16:45)

In an interview with foreign media, President Yoon Suk Yeol stated that it would be difficult to insist on providing only humanitarian aid if a situation similar to a mass killing occurs in Ukraine. This statement can be interpreted as a hint at the possibility of providing military support to Ukraine. The presidential office clarified that they do not intend to supply weapons immediately, but there is a noticeable difference from the government's previous stance of providing only humanitarian assistance.



"If there is a situation the international community cannot condone, such as any large-scale attack on civilians, massacre or serious violation of the laws of war, it might be difficult for us to insist only on humanitarian or financial support". This is how Pres. Yoon answered Reuters' question about Korea's support measures for Ukraine. His words may be construed as a possibility of providing arms support to Ukraine under certain circumstances. The top office warned against exaggeration by saying this does not mean Korea will send its weapons to Ukraine right away. It added the government's stance maintained so far has not changed and the president's remarks refer only to the worst-case scenario in Ukraine. However, by saying that not providing military support in the worst-case situation would be difficult Yoon has opened the door for possible changes in his stance in the future. Seoul apparently stepped in first by pledging "conditional support" in the wake of direct and indirect pressure from western powers, such as the U.S., which have been asking for military support for Ukraine. Yoon's remarks also appear to reflect his wish to demonstrate commitment to Washington ahead of the upcoming summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and use it to obtain more tangible outcomes. The South Korean leader's remarks may have taken into account the possibility of Korean businesses losing competitive edge in Ukraine's rebuilding if Korea's help for it is limited only to humanitarian aid. Yoon also indirectly targeted China by saying that the crisis in the Taiwan Strait "occurred because of the attempts to change the status quo by force". He added South Korea "absolutely opposes such a change", a clear shift from his previous stance of stressing peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. Regarding the Kremlin's words that providing weapons signifies indirect meddling in the war, the presidential office declined to comment and only said Russia's remarks refer to a hypothetical situation.

