RUSSIA, U.S. RESPONSE TO YOON’S REMARKS
입력 2023.04.20 (15:03) 수정 2023.04.20 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Regarding President Yoon's interview, the Russian government has made an official response to President Yoon Suk Yeol's remarks. Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned that any provision of weapons to Ukraine will be considered an act of hostility against Russia. She said that such steps by South Korea can influence Russia's position on the situation around the Korean Peninsula and also negatively affect bilateral relations between Seoul and Moscow. By contrast, the U.S. says it will welcome South Korea's contribution to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. A U.S. Defense Department spokesperson stressed that the U.S. and South Korea maintain strong alliance on the basis of the international law and order as well as common values.
