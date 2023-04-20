RUSSIA, U.S. RESPONSE TO YOON’S REMARKS News Today 입력 2023.04.20 (15:03) 수정 2023.04.20 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Regarding President Yoon's interview, the Russian government has made an official response to President Yoon Suk Yeol's remarks. Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned that any provision of weapons to Ukraine will be considered an act of hostility against Russia. She said that such steps by South Korea can influence Russia's position on the situation around the Korean Peninsula and also negatively affect bilateral relations between Seoul and Moscow. By contrast, the U.S. says it will welcome South Korea's contribution to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. A U.S. Defense Department spokesperson stressed that the U.S. and South Korea maintain strong alliance on the basis of the international law and order as well as common values.

RUSSIA, U.S. RESPONSE TO YOON’S REMARKS

입력 2023-04-20 15:03:30 수정 2023-04-20 16:45:12 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Regarding President Yoon's interview, the Russian government has made an official response to President Yoon Suk Yeol's remarks. Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned that any provision of weapons to Ukraine will be considered an act of hostility against Russia. She said that such steps by South Korea can influence Russia's position on the situation around the Korean Peninsula and also negatively affect bilateral relations between Seoul and Moscow. By contrast, the U.S. says it will welcome South Korea's contribution to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. A U.S. Defense Department spokesperson stressed that the U.S. and South Korea maintain strong alliance on the basis of the international law and order as well as common values.