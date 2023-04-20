“S. KOREA DEVELOPING HIGH-POWER WEAPONS” News Today 입력 2023.04.20 (15:03) 수정 2023.04.20 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon Sul Yeol also mentioned in the interview his plans of developing ultra-high-performing and high-powered weapons to respond to North Korea's threats. KBS looked into what weapons are currently under development.



[Pkg]



President Yoon Suk Yeol said in an interview with Reuters that Korea will develop ultra-high performance, high-power weapons. He claimed that those weapons would defend South Korea against increasing North Korean threats. High-power ballistic missiles first unveiled on South Korea's Armed Forces Day last year are capable of delivering massive retaliation.



[Soundbite] (Armed Forces Day ceremony in 2022) : "Included is the high-powered Hyunmoo ballistic missile with the world's heaviest warhead."



It is nicknamed the "monster missile" due to its warhead weighing more than eight tons. It is also capable of penetrating over 100 meters deep underground to destroy the enemy's key facilities. The missile has been test-launched several times and will likely be deployed for actual combat by the end of next year. The South Korean military is also known to be in the final development stage of an electromagnetic pulse weapon. EMP weapons discharge strong electromagnetic waves in enemy airspace to incapacitate the enemy's power transmission grids and communications systems. A high-ranking military official said that the development is already underway for non-nuclear EMP weapons that are launched from the ground and detonated midair. The United States also issued a strong warning against North Korea's mounting threats. Commander of U.S. Forces in Korea Paul LaCamera said that North Korean missiles are capable of reaching Washington D.C. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense John D. Hill also reiterated that if North Korea uses its nuclear weapons, the U.S. would retaliate with its own.



[Soundbite] John D. Hill(Deputy Assistant Secretary of U.S. Dept. of Defense)



Meanwhile, North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un has upped his threat and instructed North Korea's first military reconnaissance satellite to be launched as planned.

