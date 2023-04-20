기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NAVY GETS NEW SLBM-CAPABLE SUBMARINE
입력 2023.04.20 (15:03) 수정 2023.04.20 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration delivered the nation's second home-grown 3,000-ton submarine to the Navy on Thursday. The 83-meter-long Ahn Mu is equipped with torpedoes, mines and missiles. It also features vertical launching tubes for submarine-launched ballistic missiles that can precisely strike key ground targets in a "strategic" contingency mission. The agency's official said that South Korea now can emerge as a key submarine exporter in the global weapons market.
  • NAVY GETS NEW SLBM-CAPABLE SUBMARINE
    • 입력 2023-04-20 15:03:31
    • 수정2023-04-20 16:45:12
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration delivered the nation's second home-grown 3,000-ton submarine to the Navy on Thursday. The 83-meter-long Ahn Mu is equipped with torpedoes, mines and missiles. It also features vertical launching tubes for submarine-launched ballistic missiles that can precisely strike key ground targets in a "strategic" contingency mission. The agency's official said that South Korea now can emerge as a key submarine exporter in the global weapons market.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!