NAVY GETS NEW SLBM-CAPABLE SUBMARINE News Today 입력 2023.04.20 (15:03)

[Anchor Lead]



The Defense Acquisition Program Administration delivered the nation's second home-grown 3,000-ton submarine to the Navy on Thursday. The 83-meter-long Ahn Mu is equipped with torpedoes, mines and missiles. It also features vertical launching tubes for submarine-launched ballistic missiles that can precisely strike key ground targets in a "strategic" contingency mission. The agency's official said that South Korea now can emerge as a key submarine exporter in the global weapons market.

NAVY GETS NEW SLBM-CAPABLE SUBMARINE

입력 2023-04-20 15:03:31 수정 2023-04-20 16:45:12 News Today

