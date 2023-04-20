기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Defense Acquisition Program Administration delivered the nation's second home-grown 3,000-ton submarine to the Navy on Thursday. The 83-meter-long Ahn Mu is equipped with torpedoes, mines and missiles. It also features vertical launching tubes for submarine-launched ballistic missiles that can precisely strike key ground targets in a "strategic" contingency mission. The agency's official said that South Korea now can emerge as a key submarine exporter in the global weapons market.
- NAVY GETS NEW SLBM-CAPABLE SUBMARINE
