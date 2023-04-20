MUSCLE MASS VITAL FOR CANCER SURVIVAL News Today 입력 2023.04.20 (15:03) 수정 2023.04.20 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Many people tend to lose weight after being diagnosed with cancer, believing that taking care of their health is crucial. However, a recent study shows that gaining weight after diagnosis may actually increase the survival rate.



[Pkg]



This man in his 60s underwent surgery for rectal cancer three years ago. He lost more than 5kg after the operation because he was unable to eat properly. But he has managed to maintain the right body weight by exercising regularly and consuming meat.



[Soundbite] Kim Chun-kil(Underwent surgery for rectal cancer) : "I walk for one and a half to two hours a day. That's about 15,000 steps."



A study shows the survival rates after cancer diagnosis are the highest when the patients' body mass and muscle mass indices increase. The finding is based on the analyses of some four-thousand colon cancer patients at Severance Hospital. Patients with increased body mass and muscle indices had a 32-percent lower risk of dying, while those whose indices decreased were 73 percent more likely to have a fatal outcome. Cancer patients who lose weight end up losing their muscles and become frail. Maintaining muscles is essential for boosting strength and enduring anticancer treatment. Cancer patients are advised to combine aerobic exercises such as walking with muscle training. Core workouts that help strengthen the spine, pelvis and abdomen are highly recommended. Consuming sufficient amount of protein is also vital for maintaining muscle mass.



[Soundbite] Prof. Kim Han-sang(Yonsei Cancer Hospital) : "Protein consumption is extremely important. Some patients shun meat because animal-based protein is known to raise the chances of getting colon cancer, but I don't think that's necessary."



The number of people who have experienced cancer has surpassed two million. Latest findings show forty percent of Koreans are affected by cancer at least once in their lifetime.

