CONVENIENCE STORES ATTRACT MORE SENIORS News Today 입력 2023.04.20 (15:03)

[Anchor Lead]



There has been a recent change in convenience stores, which are frequently visited by young people. The number of elderly customers has noticeably increased, what's the reason? We take a look.



[Pkg]



Kim Hyeon-jin, a woman in her 70s, comes to this convenience store almost every day. She spends time here after buying a cup of coffee that costs around only 1,000 won.



[Soundbite] Kim Hyeon-jin(Seoul resident) : "The coffee is affordable and tastes good. I come here about 20 days in a month."



Customers who sip on their drinks and snack at the convenience stores are mostly aged 60 or older. They are commonly seen at convenience stores near large city parks and places with a large elderly population.



[Soundbite] Shin Hyeon-bin(Convenience store clerk) : "(Are the ten tables here almost entirely occupied on nice days?) Yes, they're almost all taken up by senior citizens."



The percentage of sales to customers 60 or older at convenience stores grew roughly 40% in the past two years. It's an unprecedented phenomenon, caused partly by the recent inflation. Just as young people in their 20s go to convenience stores for lunch boxes and other cheap bites, those 60 or older visit convenience stores to take advantage of an affordable place to enjoy their downtime. People in their 20s have shown the highest placement in the inflation misery index, followed by those in their 60s.



[Soundbite] Prof. Suh Yong-gu(Sookmyung Women's Univ.) : "Customers have access to super low prices and they can eat in the store. These are merits that are likely to draw more elderly customers."



This phenomenon has already become commonplace in Japan where convenience stores were established much earlier than in Korea. And accordingly, Korean convenience store franchises have referenced Japan's strategy for elderly consumers, which will likely lead to more senior citizens spending time at the local convenience stores.

수정 2023-04-20 16:45:12

