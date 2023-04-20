LICENSE PLATE FORGERY REMAINS RAMPANT News Today 입력 2023.04.20 (15:03) 수정 2023.04.20 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Damage continues due to vehicles that steal or forge license plates and drive around with them, leading to vehicles with the same license plates. The government vowed to strengthen the management of illegal license plates, but counterfeit plate businesses are still thriving, and penalties remain lenient.



[Pkg]



Kim Seung-beom lives in Daegu and has received a series of notices of fines for speeding and unpaid highway tolls since four months ago. The 13 notices were filed for traffic violations committed in Jeollabuk-do Province when he has never been near the area. In surveillance camera footage, an SUV was captured, which is completely different from Kim's compact car. But its license plate was identical to that of Kim's car. When he reported the strange situation, the police said he must change his license plate first so that investigators could launch a probe into whether or not his plate numbers were stolen and copied.



[Soundbite] Kim Seung-beom(Victim) : "I was told that both the offender and I would be caught if a police search for him began. They told me to change my license plate. I am a victim but I had to bear all the financial burden."



Last year, the transport ministry announced measures to control and crack down on illegal car license plates. But forgers are still thriving. In response to an online inquiry about ordering a fake license plate, a forger answered that it's 400,000 won and the license plate would be delivered the following morning at the latest. A license plate can even be easily forged using paper. The fake one is so sophisticated that it's hard to see the difference compared to the original. Last year in Daegu, a man in his 60s was caught for using a fake paper license plate. But he was granted a suspended sentence. By law, those found to have forged or used such fake car license plates face up to ten years in prison or fines of up to 100 million won. But punishment is unreasonably lenient in reality. A transport ministry official said the government will conduct crackdowns next month to address the issue. License plate forgery is still going unchecked without strict crackdowns and punishment in place.

