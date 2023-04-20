‘NEW COMMUNITY MOVEMENT’ IN KYRGYZSTAN News Today 입력 2023.04.20 (15:03) 수정 2023.04.20 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea's New Community Movement, a community-driven development initiative launched in the 1970s that focused on rural modernization to improve living standards and reduce poverty, is now taking root in the Central Asian country of Kyrgyzstan. Rural villages are being improved, and incomes are increasing, showing the results of the local development projects initiated through South Korea's official development assistance.



[Pkg]



This is Zulu-su, a small village in the mountainous Central Asian country of Kyrgyzstan. Located right next to a highway, accidents involving students used to happen frequently in this region. But now the students can walk to school and then back home more safely. This is because 80 street lamps have been installed in the village under the auspices of the Korea International Cooperation Agency and the local government, which together provided the funding.



[Soundbite] Akinai Mendibaeva(Age 15) : "Walking home with my friends used to be scary because it was too dark. But thanks to these lamps, we can walk home safely. It's really good."



And this region finally completed a project that had been in the making for quite some time. The construction of a kindergarten, which had been postponed for many years due to financial problems, finally commenced with help from Korea.



[Soundbite] Aida Rustambek(Parent) : "Life has become more convenient since the kindergarten was founded here. I can bring my children here and go to work."



Local residents were invited to contribute with their opinions to select necessary facilities and take active part in the project. The project combines the Kyrgyz culture of community support, called "yashar", and Korea's New Community Movement.



[Soundbite] Ji Yun-keun(Kyrgyzstan office, KOICA) : "We're highly committed to the project, and we strongly believe that it can be more sustainable."



In 2021, Korea selected Kyrgyzstan as a priority partner country for official development assistance and provided nearly 10 million dollars this year alone.

