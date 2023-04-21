U.S. STRESSES ALLIANCE WITH S. KOREA News Today 입력 2023.04.21 (15:04) 수정 2023.04.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The United States has emphasized the 'South Korea-U.S. alliance' in response to Russia's threats over President Yoon Suk Yeol's mention of the possibility of providing weapons to Ukraine. The White House announced that the issue of Ukraine would be a major agenda item during the South Korea-U.S. summit scheduled for next week.



[Pkg]



Regarding Russia's latest remarks on security threat, the White House has stressed that the U.S. takes its defense commitment to South Korea "seriously". National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said the U.S. commitment to protect South Korea is ironclad regardless of Russia's statement.



[Soundbite] John Kirby(U.S. NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications)



When asked how he assessed President Yoon's remarks on the possibility of arms support for Ukraine, Kirby avoided giving a direct answer and redirected attention to the fact that Seoul had already provided more than 100 million dollars worth of humanitarian aid to Ukraine. He added that Ukraine is on the agenda for the upcoming Seoul-Washington summit slated for next week.



[Soundbite] John Kirby(U.S. NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications)



One of the reporters asked at the State Department briefing if the spying allegations would be discussed at the summit. But Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel only said he would not speculate ahead of time. But he added that the world leaders highly evaluate Washington's response to the classified document leak. All eyes are on the outcome of the South Korean and U.S. leaders' discussion of Ukraine-related issues amid Yoon's latest remarks on arms support for Ukraine and the allegations that Washington spied on its allies.

