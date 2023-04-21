기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Meanwhile, North Korea has slammed a joint statement by the Group of Seven(G7) foreign ministers who refused to recognize the North as a nuclear state, calling it an absurd and outrageous interference in internal affairs. The North's foreign minister Choe Son-hui issued the criticism in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency on Friday. She said the G7 has no authority or qualification to argue about the exercise of sovereignty and national status of North Korea and stressed the regime’s status as a global nuclear power is "final and irreversible". Choe said her country will never seek recognition or approval from anyone for its nuclear power status.
- N. KOREA SLAMS G7 JOINT STATEMENT
[Anchor Lead]
