RUSSIAN BOAT CATCHES FIRE NEAR ULSAN News Today 입력 2023.04.21 (15:04)

[Anchor Lead]



A fire broke out on a Russian fishing vessel off the coast of Ulsan Friday morning. Of the 25 Russian crew members on board, 21 have been rescued, while 4 are missing, with the coast guard conducting search operations.



[Pkg]



In pitch darkness, a Coast Guard fire fighting vessel sprays water onto a ship that has caught fire. The blaze broke out on a 769 ton Russian fishing boat at around 12:40 am Friday in waters some 51.8 kilometers southeast of Ulju county in the coastal city of Ulsan. The Korean Coast Guard confirmed the incident through a satellite distress signal and dispatched patrol and rescue vessels to the site and also requested assistance from fishing boats in the vicinity. The affected boat was carrying 25 Russian sailors. Twenty-one of them have been rescued but four still remain missing. The boat left Busan Port at around 3 p.m. Thursday and was headed to Russia carrying 100 tons of fishery goods when the fire broke out in waters off Ulsan. The Coast Guard utilized flares provided by the Air Force and mobilized additional vessels to conduct search operations for the four missing crew members.



[Soundbite] Choi Yeong-man(Ulsan Coast Guard) : "Two of the 21 rescued sustained minor injuries and were treated on the navy patrol ship. Search efforts are ongoing for the missing four as Coast Guard, Navy and Air Force assets are fully mobilized."



As search and fire fighting efforts continue, Coast Guard officials are also verifying facts regarding maritime pollution. Nineteen of the 21 rescued sailors will be transported to Daebyeon Port in Busan on board a Navy patrol ship. The other two including the captain are assisting in rescue operations.

