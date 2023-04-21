DP APOLOGIZES FOR BRIBERY ALLEGATION News Today 입력 2023.04.21 (15:04) 수정 2023.04.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The main opposition Democratic Party held a general meeting of its members Thursday and once again strongly demanded the early return of former chairman Song Young-gil to the country in connection with the cash bribery allegation and made an official public apology. Meanwhile, the ruling People Power Party raised the level of its offensive by holding Chairman Lee Jae-myung responsible for the issue.



[Pkg]



About 120 Democratic Party lawmakers at the general meeting again apologized for the cash bribery allegation dating back to the DP leadership election. They repeatedly urged the former DP Chairman Song Young-gil to return to Korea. Song has announced that he would hold a press conference about the allegation in Paris on April 22nd. The DP members reportedly condemned Song and even called for his retirement from politics.



[Soundbite] Park Hong-keun(Floor Leader, Democratic Party) : "I expect that Song would consider the members' opinions before taking further actions."



Representative Hong Young-pyo, who lost by a margin of 0.59%p at the party convention two years ago, apologized to the public and demanded that the former DP leader take a more responsible stance. The People Power Party suggested that current DP leader Lee Jae-myung should also take responsibility, since Lee was elected to represent Song's former district.



[Soundbite] Kim Gi-hyeon(Chair, People Power Party) : "They were close partners. If Lee wants to escape from the allegation that he had something to do with the bribery scandal, he should order Song to return home immediately."



Meanwhile, Song reportedly told his inner circle that he would shorten his lecture schedule in France and return to Korea earlier than the initial plans.

