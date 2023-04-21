COMEDIAN SUH SE-WON PASSES News Today 입력 2023.04.21 (15:04) 수정 2023.04.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Comedian Suh Se-won died Thursday in Cambodia at a Korean hospital in Phnom Penh while he was receiving a fluid injection. The 67 year old was immensely popular in the 1990s to the early 2000s, hosting a number of programs including his talk show the Suh Se-won Show on KBS 2TV. His career took a downfall amid a gambling controversy, his arrest on charges of tax evasion and being sentenced to a jail term for beating his wife. He divorced her and remarried thereafter and settled in Cambodia in 2019 and chose a new path of life becoming a pastor and businessman.

입력 2023-04-21

