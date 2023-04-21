FRENCH EMBASSY WITH KOREAN DESIGN News Today 입력 2023.04.21 (15:04) 수정 2023.04.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The masterpiece of Kim Chung-up a pioneer of modern Korean architecture, titled the French Embassy in Korea has been reborn. Despite being at risk of losing its original form and disappearing, it has been restored to its original design after five years of construction.



[Pkg]



Sleek, elegant lines. A modern interpretation of Korean traditional eaves. It blends French elegance and the spirit of Korea. Architect Kim Chung-up said this work required a painstaking effort. This masterpiece of Korean modern architecture was built in 1962.



[Soundbite] Kim Chung-up(Architect(1985 interview with KBS)) : "The lines are unique to Korea. They are the ones that Koreans find to be the most beautiful and pleasant to the eye."



But over time, the structure gradually lost its original charm because of renovation and extension.



[Soundbite] Kim Chung-up(Architect(1984 interview with KBS)) : "This work made me famous. But it has changed for the worse. It's sad to see it looks different now."



The structure was once on the brink of demolition because of its old age and lack of space, but thanks to the determination of the Korean and French governments to preserve it, a decision to restore and enlarge it was reached in 2016. Five years later a new embassy building was unveiled. Its elegant lines are still there. The former ambassador's office has been reborn into a multi-purpose exhibition hall named after Kim Chung-up.



[Soundbite] Catherine Colonna(French Minister of Foreign Affairs(April 15)) : "I have no doubt the restored building will become one of Seoul's icons."



The father of Korean modern architecture, the only Korean apprentice of renowned French architect Le Corbusier, and the master of lines who believed that architecture is like poetry that moves people's hearts.



[Soundbite] "Genuinely good architecture should stay around for centuries and even millennia."



Like Kim Chung-up's wish to become an architect whose name is never forgotten, his masterpieces continue to move people to this day.

입력 2023-04-21 15:04:06 수정 2023-04-21 16:45:12 News Today

