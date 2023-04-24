YOON EMBARKS ON STATE VISIT TO U.S. News Today 입력 2023.04.24 (15:08) 수정 2023.04.24 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon has embarked on his state visit to the United States the first of its kind by a South Korean president in 12 years. The most important agenda is the United States' support for North Korea's nuclear threat and South Korea-U.S. cooperation measures. There were also controversies surrounding the Korea-US relationship, such as the eavesdropping scandal and President Yoon's remarks on support for Ukraine. Let's have a look at some of the possible agenda items to be discussed during the visit.



[Pkg]



President Yoon Suk Yeol departed for the U.S. on Monday, Korea time, for a seven-day state visit. Yoon will hold a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday, local time. He will deliver addresses at a joint session of the U.S. Congress and Harvard University on Thursday, local time. The top agenda for the summit is strengthening the U.S.' extended deterrence under which the U.S. will provide nuclear assets when South Korea faces nuclear threats. The presidential office expects the U.S. will present stronger measures than its nuclear sharing with NATO, even if it does not directly station nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula. Discussions will be held on the establishment of a permanent consultative body on extended deterrence through which South Korea can participate in nuclear planning and operations.



[Soundbite] Kim Tae-hyo(Deputy Nat'l Security Adviser(April 20)) : "It will serve as an opportunity for S. Korea and the U.S. to further consolidate a joint defense posture and to operate extended deterrence in detail."



On the economic front, the main agenda is cooperation in supply chains and technology. Discussions will focus on the South's participation in the U.S.-led supply order and stronger cooperation between South Korea's strengths in manufacturing and America's original technologies. Yoon will be accompanied by an economic delegation of some 120 members, which includes heads of conglomerates.



[Soundbite] Choi Sang-mok(Senior Pres. Secretary for economic affairs(April 19)) : "Through economic events with businesspeople from both sides attending, we will strengthen cooperation in supply chains for cutting-edge industries, such as semiconductors, batteries, electric automobiles and bio sectors."



Emphasis will likely not be placed on the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and CHIPS Act, as the top office assesses that Seoul's demands have already been reflected to some degree. The top priority is to enhance cooperation with the U.S. both in security and economy. The Korean government will likely be careful to not seem as it is actively backing U.S. policy to hold China and Russia in check and conduct diplomacy with that in mind. The two leaders are expected to discuss Washington's alleged wiretapping and South Korea's aid to Ukraine. But experts predict the results of the discussions will unlikely be disclosed.

YOON EMBARKS ON STATE VISIT TO U.S.

입력 2023-04-24 15:08:36 수정 2023-04-24 16:45:06 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon has embarked on his state visit to the United States the first of its kind by a South Korean president in 12 years. The most important agenda is the United States' support for North Korea's nuclear threat and South Korea-U.S. cooperation measures. There were also controversies surrounding the Korea-US relationship, such as the eavesdropping scandal and President Yoon's remarks on support for Ukraine. Let's have a look at some of the possible agenda items to be discussed during the visit.



[Pkg]



President Yoon Suk Yeol departed for the U.S. on Monday, Korea time, for a seven-day state visit. Yoon will hold a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday, local time. He will deliver addresses at a joint session of the U.S. Congress and Harvard University on Thursday, local time. The top agenda for the summit is strengthening the U.S.' extended deterrence under which the U.S. will provide nuclear assets when South Korea faces nuclear threats. The presidential office expects the U.S. will present stronger measures than its nuclear sharing with NATO, even if it does not directly station nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula. Discussions will be held on the establishment of a permanent consultative body on extended deterrence through which South Korea can participate in nuclear planning and operations.



[Soundbite] Kim Tae-hyo(Deputy Nat'l Security Adviser(April 20)) : "It will serve as an opportunity for S. Korea and the U.S. to further consolidate a joint defense posture and to operate extended deterrence in detail."



On the economic front, the main agenda is cooperation in supply chains and technology. Discussions will focus on the South's participation in the U.S.-led supply order and stronger cooperation between South Korea's strengths in manufacturing and America's original technologies. Yoon will be accompanied by an economic delegation of some 120 members, which includes heads of conglomerates.



[Soundbite] Choi Sang-mok(Senior Pres. Secretary for economic affairs(April 19)) : "Through economic events with businesspeople from both sides attending, we will strengthen cooperation in supply chains for cutting-edge industries, such as semiconductors, batteries, electric automobiles and bio sectors."



Emphasis will likely not be placed on the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and CHIPS Act, as the top office assesses that Seoul's demands have already been reflected to some degree. The top priority is to enhance cooperation with the U.S. both in security and economy. The Korean government will likely be careful to not seem as it is actively backing U.S. policy to hold China and Russia in check and conduct diplomacy with that in mind. The two leaders are expected to discuss Washington's alleged wiretapping and South Korea's aid to Ukraine. But experts predict the results of the discussions will unlikely be disclosed.