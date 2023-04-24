EX-DP CHAIR RETURNS TO ADDRESS SCANDAL News Today 입력 2023.04.24 (15:08) 수정 2023.04.24 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Former Democratic Party leader Song Young-gil, who announced his departure from the party due to alleged distribution of illicit political funds at the Democratic Party convention, has left France to come back to Korea. Expressing his regret, Song promised to make efforts to resolve the situation after returning



[Pkg]



Former Democratic Party leader Song Young-gil arrives at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport. He decided to return to South Korea ahead of schedule because of the alleged distribution of illicit political funds ahead of the 2021 party convention. He expressed remorse at the airport.



[Soundbite] Song Young-gil(Former Democratic Party chair) : "I feel apologetic. (Do you have any plans during your stay in Korea?) I'll discuss them when I arrive there."



When asked if he had plans to meet with DP Chair Lee Jae-myung, Song declined to comment and headed off to board his flight. The former opposition leader said he would check the situation when he arrives in Korea and try to address the problem in a cool-headed way.



[Soundbite] Song Young-gil(Former Democratic Party chair) : "Like I said at the news conference, I'll try to solve the problem in a calm manner when I arrive in Korea."



At a news conference held earlier, Song said regardless of whether the allegations are true, he takes full responsibility for everything. That implies he would resign from his current position as a senior DP adviser and leave the party completely to undergo an investigation. However, he maintained his previous stance that he was unaware of the illicit political fund allegations because he was too busy during the party leadership election to check on every affair at his camp at the time. Regarding the demands that he leave politics for good, Song said he has so far pursued politics to fulfill his calling to achieve national reconciliation and a peaceful unification. Song is arriving in South Korea on Monday afternoon.

