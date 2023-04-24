기사 본문 영역

KOREA PUTS JAPAN BACK ON ‘WHITE LIST’
입력 2023.04.24 (15:08) 수정 2023.04.24 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

South Korea has put Japan back on its white list of trusted trading partners about three years after the removal. A trade ministry official said that Seoul first restored Tokyo's first-track trade status as a follow-up to last month's South Korea-Japan summit. In return for Seoul's move, Japan is expected to put South Korea back on its list of nations given preferential trade treatment. However, Tokyo needs more time for longer domestic procedures.
