HARD LABOR NOT SUBSTITUTE FOR EXERCISE News Today 입력 2023.04.24 (15:08) 수정 2023.04.24 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Can hard labor or walking to and from work replace exercise? A domestic research team has analyzed people with fatty liver and found that if they did not set aside time for exercise, physical movement during commuting or work had little to no effect as a substitute for exercise.



[Pkg]



Lee Sang-min is a forty-something radiology technician who works at a hospital. His workload is heavy, going in and out of the ultrasonic room eight hours a day.



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-min(Radiology technician) : "My pedometer once recorded 15,000 steps at work. I walk about 7,000 steps on average. I believe working hard like this is just like working out."



But his fatty liver condition hasn't changed in the last 10 years. A Samsung Medical Center research team did a study on the effects of routine physical activities of some 4,900 fatty liver patients. The team found that the risk of fatty liver occurrence wasn't lowered when the subjects engaged in a lot of physical activities at work or commuted by walking for more than 150 minutes a week. This finding stands in contrast to the risk of fatty liver occurrence falling 23% for those who exercised or enjoyed recreational activities for the same duration. Walking to work is not intense enough to remove fatty buildup in the liver. The team also believes that working long hours usually involves simple repetitive work and causes only stress without producing any positive effects of exercise because the body has no time to recover. This is the so-called paradox of physical activity. The study found that doing strength exercise two times a week lowered the risk of fatty liver occurrence by 17%.



[Soundbite] Prof. Sinn Dong-hyun(Samsung Medical Center) : "Doing strength exercise stimulates the bones and the secretion of various hormones from the bones. When some of the hormones activates, it's reportedly very effective in reducing fat buildup in the liver."



It's advised to set aside some time to work out regularly, but, if finding time to exercise is hard, just doing strength training twice a week greatly improves your health.

