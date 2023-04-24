TELECOM BASE STATIONS’ GROWING ROLES

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
There are over 1.5 million telecom companies' base stations across the country. These base stations can be found not only in apartment complexes and building rooftops but also deep in the mountains. In addition to their primary communication functions, they are playing a significant role in social infrastructure, such as fine dust measurement and earthquake detection.
[Pkg]
A rooftop at a college campus in Seoul. It's full of telecom companies' base station antennas. In one corner of the rooftop there is a box-shaped device. It measures air quality including fine dust, CO2 and ozone concentration levels, and transmits data to portal websites in real time. Some two thousand base stations nationwide have these air quality measuring devices, four times more than those installed by the central and local governments. They cost less to maintain and are easy to install in terms of space because they can use the base stations' power supply and do not require additional telecommunication equipment.
[Soundbite] Park Min-ho(KT) : "We select base stations located in areas with large floating populations and intensive daily activities using data to measure air quality."
Some three thousand base stations in Korea also have earthquake measuring equipment. Their purpose is to swiftly detect tremors in apartment complexes and areas with intensive daily activities.
[Soundbite] Kim Jung-kyu(SK Telecom) : "We're studying ways to provide early earthquake alerts and accurate seismic information to the public by combining the Korea Meteorological Administration's seismic network with our sensor network."
Base stations are also used in urban air mobility, a.k.a. flying cars. A study into creating flight routes for urban air mobility by building an aerial network 600m above the ground using base station antennas turned skyward is currently underway.
[Soundbite] Lee Hyung-joo(SK Telecom) : "This way base stations will send data on route modifications to aircraft to prevent clashes with UAM."
Blending base stations with next-gen technologies requires an ultra high frequency wave band of 28GHz, but telecom service providers are far from proactive when it comes to building base stations due to the high costs.
TELECOM BASE STATIONS' GROWING ROLES
