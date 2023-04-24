RECORD HIGH OF RENT DEPOSITS DEFAULTED News Today 입력 2023.04.24 (15:08) 수정 2023.04.24 (16:45)

The number of landlords' failures to return rent deposits to tenants has topped 3,400 in the first quarter of this year. This is the largest number to be recorded in a quarter. According to data obtained by Democratic Party Rep. Yang Kyung-sook, some 790 billion won of rent deposits were defaulted in the first quarter and it is 68 percent of the total amount compiled throughout the year in 2022. By type, multi-family houses account for the largest portion of 52.6 percent. Amid a drop in housing rental prices, tenants of multi-family house are exposed to a high risk of defaults on rent deposits, since one landlord rents houses to up to ten tenants.

