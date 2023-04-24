UNMANNED STORES EASY TARGET FOR THEFT News Today 입력 2023.04.24 (15:08) 수정 2023.04.24 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Unmanned convenience stores and ice cream shops operating without store employees are gradually on the rise, and along with this, theft incidents are also increasing. Recently, middle school students who stole cigarettes from an unmanned convenience store were caught by the police. The students managed to steal the cigarettes while avoiding the surveillance cameras' blind spots, but they were eventually caught when the scene was captured on surveillance cameras.



[Pkg]



Just past midnight, two teenage boys enter an unmanned convenience store. They look through the cigarette case and try to open the locked alcohol refrigerator. They head to the cigarette case after checking out the store for a while, then one boy takes out a pack of cigarettes while the other stands as a lookout. They targeted this store knowing that it's unattended at night. An alarm is triggered when a person goes behind the counter during the unmanned hours. But the boys stole the cigarette from outside the counter so the alarm wouldn't go off. A surveillance camera in the convenience store recorded five cigarette thefts in just three weeks since that day. The thieves were all students from a nearby middle school.



[Soundbite] (Convenience store owner(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "I found some inconsistencies so I looked at the CCTV footage and discovered the thefts during the unmanned hours."



The boys managed to avoid the alarm, but their thefts were caught on camera. They were caught a few days later. One student who stole cigarettes three times in two days was sent to the prosecution and other students are being investigated by the police.



[Soundbite] (Police official(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "It is still theft although they stole out of curiosity. We're trying to find out if they conspired to steal ahead of time."



The number of unmanned stores in Korea, from convenience stores to cafes, ice cream shops, and even laundromats, has been rising every year. Thefts targeting such stores have also increased, with over 6,300 cases in 15 months between March 2021 and June 2022. That comes to an average of 13 thefts per day. Stores report thefts after checking their CCTV cameras, but that can only do so much.



[Soundbite] (Convenience store owner(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Profit comes from cutting labor cost, but we become easy targets for criminals."



Some stores have to resort to measures, including setting up cutout figures of police officers or mirrors with guilt-provoking signs.

UNMANNED STORES EASY TARGET FOR THEFT

입력 2023-04-24 15:08:37 수정 2023-04-24 16:45:07 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Unmanned convenience stores and ice cream shops operating without store employees are gradually on the rise, and along with this, theft incidents are also increasing. Recently, middle school students who stole cigarettes from an unmanned convenience store were caught by the police. The students managed to steal the cigarettes while avoiding the surveillance cameras' blind spots, but they were eventually caught when the scene was captured on surveillance cameras.



[Pkg]



Just past midnight, two teenage boys enter an unmanned convenience store. They look through the cigarette case and try to open the locked alcohol refrigerator. They head to the cigarette case after checking out the store for a while, then one boy takes out a pack of cigarettes while the other stands as a lookout. They targeted this store knowing that it's unattended at night. An alarm is triggered when a person goes behind the counter during the unmanned hours. But the boys stole the cigarette from outside the counter so the alarm wouldn't go off. A surveillance camera in the convenience store recorded five cigarette thefts in just three weeks since that day. The thieves were all students from a nearby middle school.



[Soundbite] (Convenience store owner(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "I found some inconsistencies so I looked at the CCTV footage and discovered the thefts during the unmanned hours."



The boys managed to avoid the alarm, but their thefts were caught on camera. They were caught a few days later. One student who stole cigarettes three times in two days was sent to the prosecution and other students are being investigated by the police.



[Soundbite] (Police official(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "It is still theft although they stole out of curiosity. We're trying to find out if they conspired to steal ahead of time."



The number of unmanned stores in Korea, from convenience stores to cafes, ice cream shops, and even laundromats, has been rising every year. Thefts targeting such stores have also increased, with over 6,300 cases in 15 months between March 2021 and June 2022. That comes to an average of 13 thefts per day. Stores report thefts after checking their CCTV cameras, but that can only do so much.



[Soundbite] (Convenience store owner(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Profit comes from cutting labor cost, but we become easy targets for criminals."



Some stores have to resort to measures, including setting up cutout figures of police officers or mirrors with guilt-provoking signs.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

