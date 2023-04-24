DRONE DELIVERY DEMONSTRATED IN DAEGU News Today 입력 2023.04.24 (15:08) 수정 2023.04.24 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



What if a drone could deliver your pizza? A drone pizza delivery service is being operated at Suseong Lake Park in Daegu. Come experience the potential of the future drone industry firsthand with us.



[Pkg]



A large drone flies across the sky. It lands softly at the marked spot to deliver pizza. The pizza is placed on a four-legged robot right next to it and the robot quickly brings it to right where the customer awaits. This is the drone pizza delivery service operated in the Suseong Lake Park in Daegu.



[Soundbite] Song Eui-hyeon(Daegu resident) : "I enjoyed experiencing this future delivery system. It was amazing to see the drone flying over here. I hope other people can have the same experience."



The Suseong District Office in Daegu and a pizza store joined hands to commercialize the drone delivery service. It takes only six minutes to load a drone with a pizza and deliver it to Suseong Lake. This drone delivery service cuts time and cost, so both customers and businesses stand to benefit from it.



[Soundbite] Jeong Du-hwan(Owner, Jisanbeommul Store, Domino's Pizza) : "Delivering by motorcycle can be delayed. There can be accidents or traffic jams. But a drone can deliver a pizza at the exact time and place."



But this service requires human involvement because there are still many limitations. Claiming to be the drone verification city, the Suseong-gu District plans to lead the commercialization effort of drones through various demonstrations.



[Soundbite] Jeong Jin-sang(Suseong-gu Dist. office) : "We hope to use this service to actualize the smart logistics system and next-gen logistics service ahead of time, and build the basis for the construction of the UAM hub and the commercialization of the drone project."



The drone delivery service to Suseong Lake will be provided on every weekend until June.

