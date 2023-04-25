NETFLIX TO INVEST USD 2.5 BN IN S. KOREA News Today 입력 2023.04.25 (15:30) 수정 2023.04.25 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos met with President Yoon Suk Yeol at the Blair House, the U.S. president's guest house in Washington DC, and pledged to invest 2.5 billion dollars in South Korea over the next 4 years. Yoon welcomed the pledge saying it will be a huge opportunity for Korea's content industry and creators as well as for Netflix. Sarandos said the investment is twice the amount Netflix has invested in South Korea since 2016 when it started business there and through last year.

NETFLIX TO INVEST USD 2.5 BN IN S. KOREA

입력 2023-04-25 15:30:31 수정 2023-04-25 16:45:16 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos met with President Yoon Suk Yeol at the Blair House, the U.S. president's guest house in Washington DC, and pledged to invest 2.5 billion dollars in South Korea over the next 4 years. Yoon welcomed the pledge saying it will be a huge opportunity for Korea's content industry and creators as well as for Netflix. Sarandos said the investment is twice the amount Netflix has invested in South Korea since 2016 when it started business there and through last year.