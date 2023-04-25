NETFLIX TO INVEST USD 2.5 BN IN S. KOREA

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos met with President Yoon Suk Yeol at the Blair House, the U.S. president's guest house in Washington DC, and pledged to invest 2.5 billion dollars in South Korea over the next 4 years. Yoon welcomed the pledge saying it will be a huge opportunity for Korea's content industry and creators as well as for Netflix. Sarandos said the investment is twice the amount Netflix has invested in South Korea since 2016 when it started business there and through last year.
