EX-DP CHAIR: "WILL RESPOND TO SUMMONS"

[Anchor Lead]



Song Young-gil, the former Democratic Party leader who stands at the center of the party's alleged illicit political funds scandal, returned to South Korea Monday. Song expressed strong determination, stating he would neither "avoid anything or run away from this situation". However, the ruling People Power Party, raised criticism, calling it the "DP's irresponsible attitude".



[Pkg]



Some 300 supporters and critics of former DP leader Song Young-gil had gathered at the arrivals floor of the Incheon International Airport on Monday.



[Soundbite] "(Hold your head up high! Cheer up!) Cash envelopes! Don't smile, Song Young-gil! Lower your head!"



Song has returned to Korea 12 days after the allegation over the DP's illicit political funds broke out. He said he felt apologetic to the public and his party, but avoided giving a direct answer to the question if he knew about the illicit funds.



[Soundbite] Song Young-gil(Former Democratic Party chair) : "Now that I've arrived, I'm going to figure out the situation. There are many things I do not know."



Song, however did add, he would resolve the problem in a responsible manner and undergo an investigation with due diligence.



[Soundbite] Song Young-gil(Former Democratic Party chair) : "I am ready to respond to summons immediately. I will not avoid anything or run away from this situation."



The DP, which convened leadership meetings twice on Monday alone, declined to comment publicly on its former chief. It apparently wants to watch the situation for the time being, including the prosecutorial probe. The ruling PPP says Song's pledge to leave his party made at the news conference was just for show, proving a serious lack of morality. The ruling party says in the Democratic Party, where fake gestures to leave the party can be seen repeatedly, Song's temporary departure is in no way a responsible way to deal with the scandal.



[Soundbite] Kim Gi-hyeon(Chair, People Power Party) : "He put his house on fire, but now he claims to be a patriot. His actions reveal the DP's irresponsible attitude."



The Justice Party also added, viewing corruption as usual practice is an example of a backward political culture. It is urging the DP to come up with measures to mend the situation by putting the party's survival at stake.

