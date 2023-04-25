THIEVES WITH SPECIAL FLIGHT PATH CAUGHT News Today 입력 2023.04.25 (15:30) 수정 2023.04.25 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The police have arrested two burglars in their 30s who were on the run after stealing valuables at a jewelry shop in Seongnam, Gyeonggido Province. In the early hours of April 5, the two men smashed the store's glass door using a hammer and took jewelry worth some 20 million won and then fled to a nearby mountain. They changed clothes there and descended the mountain using a route on the opposite side, evading the police. In January, the duo stole 17 million won worth of goods from another jewelry store in Seoul and fled in the direction of Bukhansan Mountain. Last month, they were caught by a pedestrian during another robbery in Suwon and at that time, fled toward Gwanggyosan Mountain.

THIEVES WITH SPECIAL FLIGHT PATH CAUGHT

입력 2023-04-25 15:30:31 수정 2023-04-25 16:45:16 News Today

