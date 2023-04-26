YOON-BIDEN SUMMIT SET FOR WEDNESDAY News Today 입력 2023.04.26 (15:11) 수정 2023.04.26 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol who is currently on a State visit in the United States will hold a summit with US President Joe Biden at the White House on the 26th local time. Both countries announced that a separate document on 'extended deterrence' will be released during this summit.



[Pkg]



The summit between presidents Yoon Suk Yeol and Joe Biden will take place after a welcoming ceremony for state guests on Wednesday, local time. Yoon said he will engage in concrete and practical discussions with Biden on advanced technologies, economic security, extended deterrence and human exchanges.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk Yeol(President(April 24, local time)) : "I will set a ground breaking and historical milestone, an alliance in action that marches toward the future."



The outcome of an alliance in action is likely to include details of the ways to strengthen extended deterrence, in which the U.S. would provide nuclear assets to help South Korea in case of North Korean nuclear threats. Talks are underway to set up a minister-level standing council on extended deterrence that allows South Korea access to nuclear plans and execution. Referring to extended deterrence, the U.S. National Security Council said Biden is sure to keep the promise of an ironclad U.S.-ROK alliance. The two sides plan to announce a separate document about extended deterrence measures after the summit. Key agenda items at the summit include supply networks and cooperation in high-tech areas, such as semiconductors and batteries. The U.S. asked South Korea to participate in efforts to reduce China's influence in the chip industry and advanced technology supply chains.



[Soundbite] John Kirby(U.S. NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications)



As for South Korea's possible weapons aid to Ukraine, Seoul earlier said weapons aid is not among the summit agenda items and even the U.S. said the decision is up to South Korea. The success of Yoon's state visit to the U.S. hinges on how closely the two countries can cooperate in security and economic issues and how the summit outcomes are stipulated.

