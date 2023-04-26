기사 본문 영역

YOON GIVES TOP MERITS TO U.S. VETERANS
입력 2023.04.26 (15:11) 수정 2023.04.26 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol attended a luncheon in Washington D.C. on April 25th celebrating the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-U.S. alliance with Korean War veterans from both countries and their families. There the president awarded the Taegeuk Service Medals, South Korea's highest order of military merit, to three American veterans of the Korean War. President Yoon and said that the Republic of Korea would not exist today if not for the sacrifices of these veterans. The South Korean president added that the spectacular prosperity of South Korea was built on top of the sacrifices and devotion of countless young Americans during the war.
