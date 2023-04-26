UK HEROES OF IMJINGANG RIVER BATTLE News Today 입력 2023.04.26 (15:11) 수정 2023.04.26 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Seventy-two years ago, British forces participating in the Korean War fought a bloody battle against a massive Chinese army on a hill in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, also known as the Battle of the Imjingang River, making great sacrifices. A ceremony was held Tuesday to commemorate their heroic efforts in defending Seoul.



[Pkg]



A memorial ceremony is held amid the rainy weather to pay homage to British troops who fought in the Battle of the Imjingang River 72 years ago, also known as the "Seolmari Battle".



[Soundbite] (Message from British monarch)



The Battle of the Imjingang River took place between April 22-25, 1951, after Seoul was invaded for the fourth time. Mao Zedong ordered the Chinese forces to occupy the area stretching from Daejeon to Andong in a bid to secure an edge in armistice talks. The attack was dubbed the "Spring Offensive". The Gloucestershire Regiment of the British army, stranded in Seolmari, Paju, fought against enemy forces with the number of troops more than seven fold their size. The battalion managed to withstand the attack for three nights, but some 500 of its soldiers fell into enemy hands as POWs. Only a paucity managed to escape. The Battle of the Imjingang River, known as the bloodiest engagement endured by the British Army since the Second World War, played a crucial role in beating off the communist forces and regaining Seoul.



[Soundbite] (Poem by British soldier who fought in ‘Battle of Imjingang River’)



The memorial ceremony was attended by a delegation from Gloucestershire County. Also during the event, the British embassy to Korea gave scholarships for Korean high school students.



[Soundbite] Colin Crooks(British ambassador to S. Korea) : "This year marks the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the U.K. and South Korea. It's a special year of remembering our shared history. British soldiers who fought in the Korean War played a very important role."



The U.K. sent the second largest army after the U.S. to help defend South Korea during the Korean War. More than 1,000 troops perished in battles.

