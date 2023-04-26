HOW S. KOREANS WERE EVACUATED FROM SUDAN News Today 입력 2023.04.26 (15:11) 수정 2023.04.26 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The code name for the recent evacuation operation of Korean citizens from Sudan was "Promise". Despite the dangerous situation where bullets would fly just by getting close to the window, Korean citizens believed in the promise that they'll be safely evacuated. The government successfully executed the operation, mobilizing every means they can as if it were a 'comprehensive battle of diplomacy'. We bring you the story of the tense escape operation.



[Pkg]



The most crucial moment in the evacuation of Koreans from Sudan was gathering them at the embassy in Khartoum. After that was accomplished, the group boarded a bus in the early hours of Sunday and left the capital city.



[Soundbite] Joo Eun-hye(S. Korea embassy in Sudan) : "The ongoing fighting and the long distance were key variables. There were risks and anxiety over the unpredictable situation."



The journey from Khartoum to Port Sudan normally takes about 12 hours. But this time, the bus ride took over 30 hours in order to avoid conflict zones. At Port Sudan, the group boarded the Super Hercules Air Force transport plane that was on standby. It took them to Jeddah in nearby Saudi Arabia. In Jeddah, the Koreans transferred to a different plane, the Cygnus multipurpose military aircraft, which eventually brought them home to Korea after a 13 hour flight. The United Arab Emirates offered assistance throughout the process, such as escorting the bus journey.



[Soundbite] Kim Eun-ji(S. Korean national in Sudan) : "We traveled together with UAE embassy personnel and at Port Sudan, the Korean Air Force was there waiting for us."



The latest operation involving elite troops of the Army and Air Force as well as the Navy's anti-piracy Cheonghae unit was carried out in the highest-level emergency situation.



[Soundbite] (S. Korean Air Force control team) : "It's an honor we could keep the promise of protecting citizens' lives and safety through a successful operation."



[Soundbite] Kim Hyeon-wook(S. Korean national in Sudan) : "(Were you confident of a safe rescue?) Yes. I had the belief. That's why I could endure the process."



The government will provide support to the Korean nationals, including accommodation, transport and counseling. The Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary group have agreed to a ceasefire. But as previous ones have not been held, other countries are scrambling to evacuate their citizens out of the war-torn African nation.

입력 2023-04-26 15:11:43

