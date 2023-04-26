“SENIOR WORKFORCE TAMPS DOWN INFLATION” News Today 입력 2023.04.26 (15:11) 수정 2023.04.26 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Recently, the number of people in their 60s who continue to work instead of retiring has increased significantly. A Bank of Korea analysis has revealed that this change has impacted the country's inflation.



[Pkg]



Two men are inspecting an elevator in Seoul's Gangnam-gu district. They got this job after retirement.



[Soundbite] (Participant of senior employment program) : "I see my job as serving the community and it also gets me to physically move about. It's so important I can still work."



Over the past 5 years, seniors made great advances into the job market. Those aged 60 to 65, the so-called first phase baby boomers, account for half of the employment growth in 5 years, according to an analysis by the Bank of Korea. Women's participation in economic activities has also risen compared to 5 years ago. The central bank believes that with more people joining the job market, wage levels failed to see sharp gains which also affected inflation.



[Soundbite] Oh Sam-il(Bank of Korea) : "Compared to other major economies such as the U.S., Korea saw a relatively slow growth in service sector labor demand which led to weak inflationary and wage hike pressures."



While inflationary pressure remained low, there were other side effects. Due to an abundant labor force, the quality of jobs did not improve which in turn deteriorated labor productivity. The Bank of Korea points out that if this trend continues, it can feed a vicious cycle where consumer inflation is low but the economy also does not grow. The BOK highlighted the need to enhance the added value of senior workers and improve their working conditions.

