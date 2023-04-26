NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2023.04.26 (15:11) 수정 2023.04.26 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Former President Moon Jae-in opened on April 25th a bookstore called Pyeongsan Bookstore in Yangsan's Pyeongsan Village in Gyeongsangnam-do Province where he is currently residing. The ex-president held an opening ceremony with local residents and said that he hopes the bookstore would become a landmark and an independent brand to help the local economy and make the community proud. Referring to the speculation that he may be resuming political activities, ex-President Moon said not to give too much meaning to his bookstore.

Scam phone messages pretending to be physical checkup notices from the National Health Insurance Service have increased substantially. The NHIS sends notices to individuals eligible for physical checkup and cancer screening. But the service asked people to exercise caution and not click on the provided URL address when the message does not contain the service's phone number or official homepage address. The NHIS also said not to access the unknown internet address attached to a 'physical checkup report sent' notice because the message wasn't sent by a medical institution where the checkup was conducted.

