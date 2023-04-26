BAT FINED FOR N. KOREA SANCTIONS BREACH News Today 입력 2023.04.26 (15:11) 수정 2023.04.26 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The world's second-largest tobacco company has been fined over 629-million-dollars for violating US sanctions against North Korea. The US Department of Justice stated that this is the largest fine ever for a violation of North Korean sanctions.



[Pkg]



The UK-based cigarette company British American Tobacco has been slapped with a 629-million-dollar fine by the U.S. for allegedly violating sanctions against North Korea. BAT is suspected of exporting its products to North Korea via its Singapore-based subsidiary between 2007 and 2017 and receiving 428 million dollars in proceeds. The transactions were carried out through an American bank. A paper company was used to conceal them. The U.S. outlaws trade and financial transactions with the North. The U.S. justice department says it's "the single largest North Korea sanctions penalty" in the department's history, and a warning about consequences for violating U.S. sanctions. BAT, the world's second largest cigarette producer, owns major cigarette brands, such as Lucky Strike and Dunhill. In a statement, the company said it had entered into a "deferred prosecution agreement with the justice department and a civil settlement agreement with the treasury department". The U.S. government has also announced rewards for information leading to the capture of North Korean banker Sim Hyon-sop and Chinese facilitators in connection with a scheme to facilitate the sale of tobacco to North Korea. They are being charged with engaging in a scheme to purchase leaf tobacco for North Korean-owned entities and using false documents to cause U.S. financial institutions to process more than 300 transactions between 2009 and 2019. Washington says Pyongyang reaped around 700 million dollars this way. Tobacco transactions are known to be among the North's major revenue sources. In May 2022 the U.S. pushed for a UNSC resolution banning tobacco exports to the North, but it faced opposition from China and Russia.

