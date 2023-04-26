BAN MEETS MYANMAR MILITARY LEADER

기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon made a surprise visit to Myanmar and met with the coup leader. Ban's representatives stated that they called for an immediate end to military violence and the commencement of dialogue.
[Pkg]
Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon travelled to Naypyidaw, Myanmar, last Sunday. He was visiting the capital as deputy chair of The Elders, an international group made up of high profile figures including former heads of states. On Monday, Ban held talks with General Min Aung Hlaing, the military chief who led the 2021 coup.
[Soundbite] (Myanmar Radio and Television(MRTV)) : "The two sides exchanged views on the political situation in Myanmar and held constructive, open talks."
In the meeting, Ban said he asked the military to end the violence and implement the agreement struck by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. It's not confirmed whether the detained state counselor Aung San Suu Kyi was also a subject of discussions. Back in 2012 while serving as UN chief, Ban visited Suu Kyi in Myanmar when she was under house arrest. But as he left the country right after the meeting, no apparent results came from his visit. UN special envoy on Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer visited the country last August and requested an end to violence and a meeting with Suu Kyi but was declined. With little progress coming from such successive visits to Myanmar by global figures, the visits are criticized by some as only strengthening the status of commander Min Aung Hlaing as leader of the country. Aung San Suu Kyi remains in solitary confinement at a prison in Naypyidaw, serving a 33 year sentence on charges of election irregularities. She is reportedly not even allowed access to her attorney.
Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon made a surprise visit to Myanmar and met with the coup leader. Ban's representatives stated that they called for an immediate end to military violence and the commencement of dialogue.
[Pkg]
Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon travelled to Naypyidaw, Myanmar, last Sunday. He was visiting the capital as deputy chair of The Elders, an international group made up of high profile figures including former heads of states. On Monday, Ban held talks with General Min Aung Hlaing, the military chief who led the 2021 coup.
[Soundbite] (Myanmar Radio and Television(MRTV)) : "The two sides exchanged views on the political situation in Myanmar and held constructive, open talks."
In the meeting, Ban said he asked the military to end the violence and implement the agreement struck by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. It's not confirmed whether the detained state counselor Aung San Suu Kyi was also a subject of discussions. Back in 2012 while serving as UN chief, Ban visited Suu Kyi in Myanmar when she was under house arrest. But as he left the country right after the meeting, no apparent results came from his visit. UN special envoy on Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer visited the country last August and requested an end to violence and a meeting with Suu Kyi but was declined. With little progress coming from such successive visits to Myanmar by global figures, the visits are criticized by some as only strengthening the status of commander Min Aung Hlaing as leader of the country. Aung San Suu Kyi remains in solitary confinement at a prison in Naypyidaw, serving a 33 year sentence on charges of election irregularities. She is reportedly not even allowed access to her attorney.
- BAN MEETS MYANMAR MILITARY LEADER
-
- 입력 2023-04-26 15:11:43
- 수정2023-04-26 16:45:05
[Anchor Lead]
Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon made a surprise visit to Myanmar and met with the coup leader. Ban's representatives stated that they called for an immediate end to military violence and the commencement of dialogue.
[Pkg]
Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon travelled to Naypyidaw, Myanmar, last Sunday. He was visiting the capital as deputy chair of The Elders, an international group made up of high profile figures including former heads of states. On Monday, Ban held talks with General Min Aung Hlaing, the military chief who led the 2021 coup.
[Soundbite] (Myanmar Radio and Television(MRTV)) : "The two sides exchanged views on the political situation in Myanmar and held constructive, open talks."
In the meeting, Ban said he asked the military to end the violence and implement the agreement struck by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. It's not confirmed whether the detained state counselor Aung San Suu Kyi was also a subject of discussions. Back in 2012 while serving as UN chief, Ban visited Suu Kyi in Myanmar when she was under house arrest. But as he left the country right after the meeting, no apparent results came from his visit. UN special envoy on Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer visited the country last August and requested an end to violence and a meeting with Suu Kyi but was declined. With little progress coming from such successive visits to Myanmar by global figures, the visits are criticized by some as only strengthening the status of commander Min Aung Hlaing as leader of the country. Aung San Suu Kyi remains in solitary confinement at a prison in Naypyidaw, serving a 33 year sentence on charges of election irregularities. She is reportedly not even allowed access to her attorney.
Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon made a surprise visit to Myanmar and met with the coup leader. Ban's representatives stated that they called for an immediate end to military violence and the commencement of dialogue.
[Pkg]
Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon travelled to Naypyidaw, Myanmar, last Sunday. He was visiting the capital as deputy chair of The Elders, an international group made up of high profile figures including former heads of states. On Monday, Ban held talks with General Min Aung Hlaing, the military chief who led the 2021 coup.
[Soundbite] (Myanmar Radio and Television(MRTV)) : "The two sides exchanged views on the political situation in Myanmar and held constructive, open talks."
In the meeting, Ban said he asked the military to end the violence and implement the agreement struck by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. It's not confirmed whether the detained state counselor Aung San Suu Kyi was also a subject of discussions. Back in 2012 while serving as UN chief, Ban visited Suu Kyi in Myanmar when she was under house arrest. But as he left the country right after the meeting, no apparent results came from his visit. UN special envoy on Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer visited the country last August and requested an end to violence and a meeting with Suu Kyi but was declined. With little progress coming from such successive visits to Myanmar by global figures, the visits are criticized by some as only strengthening the status of commander Min Aung Hlaing as leader of the country. Aung San Suu Kyi remains in solitary confinement at a prison in Naypyidaw, serving a 33 year sentence on charges of election irregularities. She is reportedly not even allowed access to her attorney.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
- KBS의 기사 모음