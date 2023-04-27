한미정상, ‘워싱턴 선언’ 발표…“새 핵협의그룹(NCG) 설립”

기사 본문 영역
윤석열 대통령과 조 바이든 미국 대통령은 26일(현지시각) 백악관 정상회담을 계기로 미국의 확장억제 강화 방안을 담은 '워싱턴 선언'을 공식 발표했습니다.
'워싱턴 선언'은 한미정상회담 공동성명의 일부가 아닌 별도 문건 형식으로 도출됐습니다.
선언은 먼저 "한국은 미국의 확장억제 공약을 완전히 신뢰하며 한국의 미국 핵 억제에 대한 지속적 의존의 중요성, 필요성 및 이점을 인식한다"며 "미국은 미국 핵 태세 보고서의 선언적 정책에 따라 한반도에 대한 모든 가능한 핵무기 사용의 경우 한국과 이를 협의하기 위한 모든 노력을 다할 것임을 약속한다"고 밝혔습니다.
한미는 구체적으로 확장억제 관련 새로운 협의체인 '핵 협의그룹'(NCG) 설립을 선언했습니다.
선언은 NCG 신설 배경에 대해 "양 정상은 확장억제를 강화하고, 핵 및 전략 기획을 토의하며, 비확산 체제에 대한 북한의 위협을 관리하기 위한 것"이라고 설명했습니다.
한미는 또 유사시 미국 핵 작전에 대한 한국 재래식 지원의 공동 실행·기획이 가능하도록 협력하고 한반도에서의 핵 억제 적용에 관한 연합 교육·훈련을 강화하기로 했습니다.
핵 유사시 기획에 대한 공동의 접근을 강화하기 위해 새로운 '범정부 도상 시뮬레이션'도 도입할 계획임을 명시했습니다.
바이든 대통령은 "한국과 한국 국민들에 대한 미국의 확장억제가 항구적이고 철통같다"며 "북한의 한국에 대한 모든 핵 공격은 즉각적, 압도적, 결정적 대응에 직면할 것임을 재확인했다"고 밝혔습니다.
아울러 한국에 대한 미국의 확장억제 수단에 핵을 포함한 미국 역량을 총동원하여 지원된다는 점을 강조하였다. 전략핵잠수함(SSBN) 한국 기항 등 미국 전략자산의 전개 빈도를 늘리는 한편, 양국 군 간의 공조의 확대·심화에도 합의했습니다.
확장억제전략협의체(EDSCG) 등 한미가 기존에 운영 중인 확장억제 관련 정부 간 상설협의체의 강화와 정보 제공 시뮬레이션 시행 방침도 담았습니다.
윤 대통령은 한미동맹의 연합방위태세를 위해 한국의 모든 역량을 기여할 것임을 확인했습니다.
'워싱턴 선언'에는 윤 대통령이 핵확산금지조약(NPT) 상 의무에 대한 한국의 오랜 공약을 재확인했다는 점도 포함됐습니다.
아래는 대통령실이 배포한 워싱턴 선언 비공식 국문 번역본과 영문본 전문입니다.
|<'워싱턴 선언' 전문>
대한민국 윤석열 대통령과 미합중국 조셉 R. 바이든 대통령은 한미동맹 70주년을 기념하기 위해 오늘 2023년 4월 26일에 회동하였다. 우리 두 나라의 동맹은 공동의 희생 속에서 주조되고 항구적인 안보협력을 통해 강화되었으며, 양국의 외교 역량을 활용한 긴요하고 전략적인 대업을 평화롭게 달성 가능케 한 긴밀한 연대를 자양분으로 하여 발전해 왔다. 안보 파트너십으로 시작된 한미동맹은 민주주의 원칙을 옹호하고, 경제협력을 강화하며, 기술 발전을 주도하는 진정한 글로벌 동맹으로 성장하고 확장되었다. 우리의 동맹은 연이은 도전에 맞서서도, 언제나 굴하지 않고 일어섰고, 한반도와 인도-태평양에서 변화하는 위협에 대응하였다.
우리 동맹에 역사적인 해를 기념하기 위해 윤 대통령과 바이든 대통령은 더욱 강화된 상호방위관계를 발전시키기로 약속했으며, 한미상호방위조약에 따른 연합방위태세를 유지하겠다는 공약을 가장 강력한 언어로 확인한다. 한미 양국은 인도-태평양의 평화와 안정을 위해 노력하며, 우리가 함께 취하는 조치들은 이러한 근본적인 목표를 더욱 발전시킬 것이다.
한국은 미국의 확장억제 공약을 완전히 신뢰하며 한국의 미국 핵억제에 대한 지속적 의존의 중요성, 필요성 및 이점을 인식한다. 미국은 미국 핵태세보고서의 선언적 정책에 따라 한반도에 대한 모든 가능한 핵무기 사용의 경우 한국과 이를 협의하기 위한 모든 노력을 다할 것임을 약속하며, 한미동맹은 이러한 협의를 촉진하기 위한 견실한 통신 인프라를 유지해 나갈 것이다. 윤 대통령은 국제비확산체제의 초석인 핵확산금지조약(NPT) 상 의무에 대한 한국의 오랜 공약 및 대한민국 정부와 미합중국 정부 간 원자력의 평화적 이용에 관한 협력 협정 준수를 재확인하였다.
한미동맹은 핵억제에 관해 보다 심화되고 협력적인 정책결정에 관여할 것을 약속하며, 이는 한국과 지역에 대해 증가하는 핵 위협에 대한 소통 및 정보공유 증진을 통하는 것을 포함한다. 양 정상은 확장억제를 강화하고, 핵 및 전략 기획을 토의하며, 비확산체제에 대한 북한의 위협을 관리하기 위해 새로운 핵협의그룹(NCG) 설립을 선언하였다. 아울러, 한미동맹은 유사시 미국 핵 작전에 대한 한국 재래식 지원의 공동 실행 및 기획이 가능하도록 협력하고, 한반도에서의 핵억제 적용에 관한 연합 교육 및 훈련 활동을 강화해 나갈 것이다. 양 정상의 약속을 이행하는 차원에서, 한미동맹은 핵 유사시 기획에 대한 공동의 접근을 강화하기 위한 양국간 새로운 범정부 도상 시뮬레이션을 도입하였다.
바이든 대통령은 한국과 한국 국민들에 대한 미국의 확장억제가 항구적이고 철통같으며, 북한의 한국에 대한 모든 핵 공격은 즉각적, 압도적, 결정적 대응에 직면할 것임을 재확인하였다. 바이든 대통령은 한국에 대한 미국의 확장억제는 핵을 포함한 미국 역량을 총동원하여 지원된다는 점을 강조하였다. 나아가, 미국은 향후 예정된 미국 전략핵잠수함의 한국 기항을 통해 증명되듯, 한국에 대한 미국 전략자산의 정례적 가시성을 한층 증진시킬 것이며, 양국 군 간의 공조를 확대 및 심화시켜 나갈 것이다. 나아가 한미 양국은 한미동맹이 잠재적인 공격과 핵 사용에 대한 방어를 보다 잘 준비할 수 있도록 확장억제전략협의체(EDSCG)를 포함해 확장억제에 관한 정부 간 상설협의체를 강화하고, 공동 기획 노력에 정보를 제공하기 위한 시뮬레이션을 실시할 것이다.
윤 대통령은 한미동맹의 연합방위태세에 한국의 모든 역량을 기여할 것임을 확인하였다. 이는 한국의 새로운 전략사령부와 한미연합사령부 간의 역량 및 기획 활동을 긴밀히 연결하기 위해 견고히 협력하는 것을 포함한다. 이러한 활동에는 미국 전략사령부와 함께 수행하는 새로운 도상훈련이 포함된다.
이러한 중요한 발전들의 견지에서, 윤 대통령과 바이든 대통령은 양국의 공동의 안보에 대한 모든 위협에 맞서 함께 할 것이라는 확고한 메시지를 국제사회에 전하며, 확장억제 강화를 위한 향후 조치들에 대한 긴밀한 협의를 지속해 나갈 것이다. 동시에 양 정상은 한반도의 완전한 비핵화 달성이라는 공동의 목표를 진전시키기 위한 수단으로 북한과의 전제조건 없는 대화와 외교를 확고히 추구하고 있다.
|<Washington Declaration>
President Joseph R. Biden of the United States of America and President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea (ROK) met on this 26th day of April, 2023, to mark the 7oth anniversary of the U.S.-ROK Alliance. The Alliance between our two nations has been forged in shared sacrifice, fortified by enduring security cooperation, and nourished by close kinship that has enabled both countries to leverage their diplomatic resources to peaceably achieve crucial, strategic outcomes. What began as a security partnership has grown and expanded into a truly global Alliance that champions democratic principles, enriches economic cooperation, and drives technological advancements. Our Alliance has been tested many times, and in every instance we have risen to the occasion and responded to the changing threats on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific.
To commemorate this historic year for our Alliance, President Biden and President Yoon have committed to develop an ever-stronger mutual defense relationship and affirm in the strongest words possible their commitment to the combined defense posture under the U.S.-ROK Mutual Defense Treaty. The United States and the ROK are committed to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, and the measures we take together are in furtherance of that fundamental goal.
The ROK has full confidence in U.S. extended deterrence commitments and recognizes the importance, necessity, and benefit of its enduring reliance on the U.S. nuclear deterrent. The United States commits to make every effort to consult with the ROK on any possible nuclear weapons employment on the Korean Peninsula, consistent with the U.S. Nuclear Posture Review's declaratory policy, and the Alliance will maintain robust communication infrastructure to facilitate these consultations. President Yoon reaffirmed the ROK's longstanding commitment to its obligations under the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty as the cornerstone of the global nonproliferation regime as well as to the U.S.-ROK Agreement for Cooperation Concerning Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy.
The Alliance commits to engage in deeper, cooperative decision-making on nuclear deterrence, including through enhanced dialogue and information sharing regarding growing nuclear threats to the ROK and the region. The two Presidents announced the establishment of a new Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) to strengthen extended deterrence, discuss nuclear and strategic planning, and manage the threat to the nonproliferation regime posed by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). In addition, the Alliance will work to enable joint execution and planning for ROK conventional support to U.S. nuclear operations in a contingency and improve combined exercises and training activities on the application of nuclear deterrence on the Korean Peninsula. In keeping with the Presidents' commitments, the Alliance has established a new bilateral, interagency table-top simulation to strengthen our joint approach to planning for nuclear contingencies.
President Biden reaffirmed that the United States' commitment to the ROK and the Korean people is enduring and ironclad, and that any nuclear attack by the DPRK against the ROK will be met with a swift, overwhelming, and decisive response. President Biden highlighted that the U.S. commitment to extended deterrence to the ROK is backed by the full range of U.S. capabilities, including nuclear. Going forward, the United States will further enhance the regular visibility of strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula, as evidenced by the upcoming visit of a U.S. nuclear ballistic missile submarine to the ROK, and will expand and deepen coordination between our militaries. Furthermore, the United States and ROK will strengthen standing bodies for consultations on extended deterrence, including the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group, to better prepare the Alliance to defend against potential attacks and nuclear use and conduct simulations to inform joint planning efforts.
President Yoon affirmed that the ROK will apply the full range of its capabilities to the Alliance's combined defense posture. This includes working in lockstep with the United States to closely connect the capabilities and planning activities of the new ROK Strategic Command and the U.S.-ROK Combined Forces Command. Such activities will include a new table-top exercise conducted with U.S. Strategic Command.
In view of these critical developments, President Biden and President Yoon send a firm message to the international community that the United States and the ROK will stand together in the face of any and all threats to their shared security, and continue their close consultations on further steps to strengthen extended deterrence. In parallel, both Presidents remain steadfast in their pursuit of dialogue and diplomacy with the DPRK, without preconditions, as a means to advance the shared goal of achieving the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
