YOON, BIDEN ADOPT WASHINGTON DECLARATION News Today 입력 2023.04.27 (15:34) 수정 2023.04.27 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The top priority agenda for this S. Korea-U.S. summit was the official announcement of the 'Washington Declaration,' which contains plans to strengthen extended deterrence in response to North Korea's nuclear threat with US strategic assets. South Korea and the US have agreed to jointly establish a nuclear consultative body, share nuclear operation information, and engage in joint planning and execution consultations.



[Pkg]



After their 80-minute summit, Presidents Yoon Suk Yeol and Joe Biden unveiled a new nuclear defense deal called the Washington Declaration. Yoon is the first South Korean leader to make a state visit to the U.S. in 12 years. The main idea of the agreement is establishing a nuclear consultative group. Through the body, the two countries will share information on operations of America's strategic nuclear weapons and discuss the planning and execution of joint nuclear operations on a regular basis.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk Yeol(President) : "We have agreed to dramatically strengthen the two countries' extended deterrence in order to achieve peace through an overwhelming superiority of power, not a fake peace that relies on the other party's good will."



The two leaders will immediately hold discussions and take action if North Korea launch a nuclear attack. The deal specifies the full mobilization of U.S. military capabilities, including nuclear assets, in such a contingency.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk Yeol(President) : "We have promised to respond swiftly, overwhelmingly and decisively using the full force of the alliance, including U.S. nuclear weapons."



The Washington Declaration also directly mentions that U.S. strategic assets, including nuclear submarines, will be sent to the Korean Peninsula on a regular, consistent basis.



[Soundbite] Joe Biden(U.S. President)



But it lacks details regarding the frequency of the dispatches. There were also no remarks on stationing the assets on the peninsula. In regard to the joint planning and execution, it is for now limited to South Korea's conventional assistance for America's nuclear operations. As a step to enhance the joint planning of nuclear operations, a simulated drill, not an actual, field exercise, will be held. This clearly indicates that only the U.S. holds the authority to determine whether or not to use nuclear weapons, although it is not specified. In the Washington Declaration, the two countries highlight the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula as a shared goal. South Korea also pledged to continue to abide by all obligations in accordance with the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

