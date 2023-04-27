YOON HOLDS MEETING WITH TESLA CEO

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Following the summit with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk at Blair House in Washington. According to the presidential office, the meeting was arranged at Musk's request. In the meeting, Yoon asked the Tesla chief to invest in Korea, noting the country's top-notch production facilities and advanced labor forces. In response, Musk said he is interested in Korea as an investment destination to build a Gigafactory and the country is one of his top candidates. He added he would like to visit Korea.
