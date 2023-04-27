AIRLINERS REVISE MILEAGE PROGRAMS News Today 입력 2023.04.27 (15:34) 수정 2023.04.27 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



From now on, if you're unable to use your airline mileage within the valid period due to unavoidable circumstances like COVID-19, you will be able to extend the expiration date. The Fair Trade Commission has taken measures to correct unfair mileage terms and conditions that are disadvantageous to consumers.



[Pkg]



Office worker Song Jung-ho wasn't able to fly for more than two years because of the pandemic. Now 1,000 points from his airline mileage program is due to expire next month. His attempt to use the mileage points failed because there were no seats available.



[Soundbite] Song Jung-ho(Seoul resident) : "My parents wanted to use the mileage points since the overseas travel ban was lifted. But I can't redeem them because there are not many seats left."



The Korea Fair Trade Commission directed the airliners to revise their policies so that the validity period of mileage can be extended when a customer was in a situation where he or she could not redeem mileage points normally. The air carriers extended the mileage validity period three times up to thirty months during the pandemic. The recent revision provided the grounds for the validity period extension. The regulators also instructed the carriers to change their policies so that individual members are notified of any changes in the mileage program or corrections in a member's accrued mileage. Also included in the policy change is a new grace period for the new mileage point deduction program that allows a member to redeem mileage points in accordance with the previous deduction criteria. The FTC explained that the airliners were prompted to come up with various ways for their members to use up mileage points, such as increasing the number of bonus seats.



[Soundbite] Nam Dong-il(Fair Trade Commission) : "It's meaningful in that the carriers provided various ways for consumers to redeem mileage points by providing sufficient information and redemption chances."



The changed mileage policy will go into effect starting in June. The airliners said they will faithfully follow the FTC's demands, but haven't presented any concrete measures to promote mileage point redemption.

AIRLINERS REVISE MILEAGE PROGRAMS

입력 2023-04-27 15:34:44 수정 2023-04-27 16:45:06 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



From now on, if you're unable to use your airline mileage within the valid period due to unavoidable circumstances like COVID-19, you will be able to extend the expiration date. The Fair Trade Commission has taken measures to correct unfair mileage terms and conditions that are disadvantageous to consumers.



[Pkg]



Office worker Song Jung-ho wasn't able to fly for more than two years because of the pandemic. Now 1,000 points from his airline mileage program is due to expire next month. His attempt to use the mileage points failed because there were no seats available.



[Soundbite] Song Jung-ho(Seoul resident) : "My parents wanted to use the mileage points since the overseas travel ban was lifted. But I can't redeem them because there are not many seats left."



The Korea Fair Trade Commission directed the airliners to revise their policies so that the validity period of mileage can be extended when a customer was in a situation where he or she could not redeem mileage points normally. The air carriers extended the mileage validity period three times up to thirty months during the pandemic. The recent revision provided the grounds for the validity period extension. The regulators also instructed the carriers to change their policies so that individual members are notified of any changes in the mileage program or corrections in a member's accrued mileage. Also included in the policy change is a new grace period for the new mileage point deduction program that allows a member to redeem mileage points in accordance with the previous deduction criteria. The FTC explained that the airliners were prompted to come up with various ways for their members to use up mileage points, such as increasing the number of bonus seats.



[Soundbite] Nam Dong-il(Fair Trade Commission) : "It's meaningful in that the carriers provided various ways for consumers to redeem mileage points by providing sufficient information and redemption chances."



The changed mileage policy will go into effect starting in June. The airliners said they will faithfully follow the FTC's demands, but haven't presented any concrete measures to promote mileage point redemption.