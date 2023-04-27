기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The national defense ministry has issued an advance notice of a bill on establishing a drone operations command in the second half of the year on Wednesday to address new security challenges, such as infiltration by North Korea's unmanned air vehicles. Installed under the defense minister, the command will carry out various missions from reconnaissance to strikes by utilizing the unmanned aircraft. The ministry will announce the legislation, following a cabinet meeting.
The Ministry of Land says that compared to last year, official prices of apartments have tumbled by some 18.6 percent this year, posting the largest fall since 2005. The ministry will announce the latest official apartment prices on Friday. This is the third time the prices went down. In 2009, the prices dropped by 4.6 percent in the wake of the global financial crisis. In 2013, it sank by 4.1 percent. All regions across the nation saw a drop in the official apartment prices and it was the largest in Sejong City at 30.71 percent.
