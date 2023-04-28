PRES. YOON ADDRESSES U.S. CONGRESS News Today 입력 2023.04.28 (15:09) 수정 2023.04.28 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



During his state visit to the United States, President Yoon Suk Yeol delivered a joint address to the U.S. Congress in English in the early hours of Friday, Korean time. He highlighted the past and present of the Korea-U.S. alliance, presented a future blueprint, and pledged to play the role of a 'compass of freedom'.



[Pkg]



President Yoon Suk Yeol has become the first South Korean leader in a decade to address the U.S. Congress. Yoon spoke about the roots of the ROK-U.S. alliance, and expressed appreciation to the American veterans who fought in the Korean War.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk Yeol(President)



The South Korean president said Korea's alliance with the U.S. is stronger than ever before, and stressed multiple times "an alliance of values" with "freedom" as the keyword.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk Yeol(President)



Yoon has also proposed a vision for the future of the Korea-U.S. alliance growing to encompass cutting-edge technology, space and cyber space. When speaking about expanding bilateral human exchanges, President Yoon called out the names of ethnic Korean members of the U.S. House of Representatives.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk Yeol(President)



During his 40-minute speech, Yoon received applause from members of the U.S. Congress more than 50 times. His words also drew some vocal cheers.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk Yeol(President)



President Yoon explained the outcome of his latest summit talks with his American counterpart, and asked for cooperation. He emphasized that help from the U.S. Congress is needed to implement the agreements reached at the summit meeting.

