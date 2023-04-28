“HISTORIC STEP TO STRENGTHEN ALLIANCE” News Today 입력 2023.04.28 (15:09) 수정 2023.04.28 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



U.S. House of Representatives speaker Kevin McCarthy welcomed President Yoon's visit to Congress, stating that today's speech was a historic step in strengthening the alliance between the two nations.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk Yeol(President) : "Nice to meet you. Thank you."



[Soundbite] Kevin McCarthy(Speaker, U.S. House of Representatives)



House Speaker Kevin McCarthy greeted President Yoon Suk Yeol arriving at his office in the Congress building before the South Korean leader addressed a joint meeting at Capitol Hill.



[Soundbite] Kevin McCarthy(Speaker, U.S. House of Representatives)



Speaker McCarthy stressed that the day's speech is a historical step in further strengthening the ROK-U.S. alliance and that the two countries must stand together. During the speech to the joint session that followed, President Yoon received a bipartisan standing ovation after saying that no matter where they sit, the U.S. Congress stands with Korea.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk Yeol(President)



American House and Senate members posted photographs of the South Korean president giving his speech on social media as well as their comments. Most were about remembering the Korean War veterans in marking the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance and hoping that Yoon's speech will result in an ironclad alliance and economic cooperation.



[Soundbite] Young Kim(U.S. House of Representatives) : "The U.S. confirmed its extended deterrence and its readiness to respond and defend its allies against any attack."



Immediately after the joint session address, Vice President Kamala Harris invited President Yoon to a luncheon at the State Department.



[Soundbite] Kamala Harris(U.S. Vice President)



The American media are giving unprecedented attention to the South Korean president's state visit, even noting President Yoon's remark about him beating BTS to Capitol Hill.

입력 2023-04-28 15:09:22 수정 2023-04-28 16:45:04 News Today

