[Anchor Lead]
In accordance with the Washington Declaration announced by Presidents Yoon Suk Yeol and Biden during their summit, the U.S. will send an Ohio-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) to the Korean Peninsula. This is according to Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder who shared the information in a press briefing Thursday. The 170 meter long Ohio-class sub can carry up to 20 submarine launched ballistic missiles and a total of 80 nuclear warheads. The U.S. Navy is known to operate 14 Ohio-class SSBNs.
- “OHIO-CLASS SUBMARINE TO VISIT S. KOREA”
입력 2023-04-28 15:09:22
